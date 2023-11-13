MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lebron James sidelined against Portland with calf issue

James, 38, came up limping in the first quarter of the Lakers’ victory over Phoenix on Friday after Suns star Kevin Durant inadvertently caught him with a knee to the shin.

Published : Nov 13, 2023 09:42 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) runs up court against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Phoenix.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) runs up court against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Phoenix. | Photo Credit: Matt York/ AP
infoIcon

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) runs up court against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Phoenix. | Photo Credit: Matt York/ AP

LeBron James was ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday with a calf contusion, the first missed game of the season for the NBA superstar.

James, 38, came up limping in the first quarter of the Lakers’ victory over Phoenix on Friday after Suns star Kevin Durant inadvertently caught him with a knee to the shin.

ALSO READ: LeBron James’ rise to global basketball star to be displayed in museum in hometown of Akron

Clearly hurting, James took a moment at the baseline to test his leg and compose himself before receiving treatment on the bench.

He returned to the game to score 32 points and key the Lakers’ comeback from a 14-point deficit for their first road win of the season.

After the game, however, James said his shin was still painful.

“It never loosened up,” he said. “Pretty sore right now. Obviously, because the adrenaline is calming down and iced it and all that stuff. Now it’s pretty sore.”

James had been listed as “questionable” for the game on the Lakers’ injury report on Saturday, but was ruled “out” several hours before tip-off.

In his 21st NBA season, James is leading the Lakers with 25.2 points per game along with 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA /

Los Angeles Lakers /

LeBron James /

Portland Trail Blazers /

Kevin Durant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lebron James sidelined against Portland with calf issue
    AFP
  2. La Liga: Griezmann shines in Atletico comeback win; Betis holds Sevilla
    AP
  3. Serie A: Lazio and Roma share spoils in heated derby draw; Inter beat Frosinone
    Reuters
  4. Djokovic secures year-end top ranking for a record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals
    AP
  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2023: Canada beats Italy to win BJK Cup for first time
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Lebron James sidelined against Portland with calf issue
    AFP
  2. NBA Round-up: Magic beats Giannis, Bucks secures first win over Milwaukee in Orlando since 2018
    Reuters
  3. NBA In-Season tournament: LeBron James scores 32 points in Lakers’ 122-119 comeback victory over Suns
    AP
  4. NBA Roundup: Pacers tops Bucks despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 54 points
    Reuters
  5. LeBron James’ rise to global basketball star to be displayed in museum in hometown of Akron
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lebron James sidelined against Portland with calf issue
    AFP
  2. La Liga: Griezmann shines in Atletico comeback win; Betis holds Sevilla
    AP
  3. Serie A: Lazio and Roma share spoils in heated derby draw; Inter beat Frosinone
    Reuters
  4. Djokovic secures year-end top ranking for a record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals
    AP
  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2023: Canada beats Italy to win BJK Cup for first time
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment