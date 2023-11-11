NBA In-Season tournament: LeBron James scores 32 points in Lakers’ 122-119 comeback victory over Suns

LeBron James scored 32 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak, beating the Phoenix Suns 122-119 on Friday night in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

James was 11 of 17 from the field, making 3 of 4 3s. He had 11 rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes in one of nine tournament games on the night.

Kevin Durant led Phoenix with 38 points and Bradley Beal added 24 — 20 in the first half — in his Suns debut. Devin Booker missed his fourth straight game because of a strained right calf.

Austin Reaves made a layup with 9:25 remaining — part of a 14-0 run — to give the Lakers their first lead of the second half at 97-96. Reaves added a couple mid-range jumpers in the fourth to help Los Angeles stay ahead.

Cam Reddish had 17 points, including a corner 3 on a pass from James that put the Lakers up 118-113 with 1:10 remaining. Los Angeles grabbed three offensive rebounds on the position before Reddish made the shot.

Mutual respect after a battle 🤝



LeBron: 32 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST

LeBron: 32 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST

KD: 38 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST

76ERS 114, PISTONS 106

Joel Embiid had 33 points and 16 rebounds and Philadelphia won its seventh straight game and handed Detroit its seventh loss in a row.

Tyrese Maxey had 29 points and 10 assists for the 76ers, undefeated since an opening loss at Milwaukee. Former Piston Tobias Harris had 24 points.

The 76ers got a brief injury scare in the third quarter when Cunningham lost his footing on the gray court and slid into Embiid’s legs as he was taking a jumper. Embiid got up slowly and limped off, but was able to return after a timeout.

Killian Hayes led Detroit with 23 points.

MAVERICKS 144, CLIPPERS 126

Luka Doncic scored 44 points and Dallas routed Los Angeles, handing the Clippers their third straight loss since James Harden joined the lineup.

"Every game matters, especially in the In-Season Tournament."

-Luka Doncic



@dallasmavs improve to 1-1 in West Group B after Luka's 44-point performance.

Doncic was 17 of 21 from the field, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Kyrie Irving added 27 points, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers, to help Dallas improve to 1-1 in the tournament after an opening loss at Denver.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 26 points in their tournament opener. Harden, who joined the team last week following the Nov. 1 trade from Philadelphia, had 14 points — all in the first quarter.

TIMBERWOLVES 117, SPURS 110

Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota overcame 29 points from Victor Wembanyama to beat San Antonio.

Anthony Edwards added 28 points and Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 10 rebounds to help Minnesota win its fifth straight.

Wembanyama was 12 for 21 from the field and 3 for 7 on 3-pointers. Devin Vassell also had 29 points for San Antonio.

CELTICS 121, NETS 107

Jaylen Brown scored 28 points, making five of Boston’s 19 3-pointers against Brooklyn.

Jayson Tatum added 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the Celtics snap a two-game skid.

Lonnie Walker IV led the Nets with 20 points and seven rebounds.

KINGS 105, THUNDER 98

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds to move into sole possession of second place on the Kings’ career list for triple-doubles, leading Sacramento past Oklahoma City.

Sabonis had his first triple-double of the season and 15th with the Kings, breaking a tie with Chris Webber. Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson holds the franchise record with 176. Sabonis has 33 career triple-doubles.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder.

ROCKETS 104, PELICANS 101

Jalen Green scored 25 points, Alperen Sengun added 24 and Houston beat New Orleans for its fifth straight victory.

Fred VanVleet scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Rockets in the tournament opener for both teams.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 31 points. Zion Williamson had 24 points and eight rebounds.

JAZZ 127, GRIZZLIES 121

Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson each scored 26 points and Utah Jazz held off Memphis.

John Collins added 18, and Ochai Agbaji had 15 to help the Jazz snap a four-game losing streak in their tournament opener.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 37 points, one short of his career high.

An NBA-worst 1-8 and are 0-2 in the tournament, the Grizzlies are without star guard Ja Morant while he serves a 25-game suspension to start the season. He was penalized for a second online video showing him flashing a handgun.

HORNETS 124, WIZARDS 117

Gordon Hayward scored 27 points, LaMelo Ball added 25 and Charlotte beat Washington.

Mark Williams added 21 points and career-high 24 rebounds for the Hornets.

Kyle Kuzma scored 17 points for Washington.