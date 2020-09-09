More Sports Basketball Basketball Milwaukee Bucks forward Marvin Williams retires at 34 Williams, 34, announced his decision to retire after Miami Heat’s win over the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Reuters 09 September, 2020 12:37 IST Milwaukee Buck’s Marvin Williams. - AP Reuters 09 September, 2020 12:37 IST Milwaukee Bucks forward Marvin Williams announced his retirement on Tuesday night after the team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs. Williams, 34, told his decision to The Undefeated, adding, “I’ve been very blessed. God has been very, very good to me.”The move came shortly after Miami Heat beat the Bucks 103-94 to end a five-game Eastern Conference semifinal series. Williams came off the Milwaukee bench to contribute 11 points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes.In 10 playoff games this year in the NBA bubble near Orlando, Williams averaged 5.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 17.9 minutes. Hard fought series.— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 9, 2020 He split the 2019-20 regular season between the Charlotte Hornets and the Bucks, averaging 5.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes over 58 games (one start).Selected by the Atlanta Hawks second overall in the 2005 draft out of North Carolina, Williams finishes his career with marks of 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 1,072 games (828 starts). He played in Atlanta from 2005-12, then spent two seasons with the Utah Jazz and 5 1/2 with the Hornets before joining the Bucks. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos