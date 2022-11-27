NBA 2022-23: LeBron James scores 39 for sizzling Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points -- 16 of them in a decisive stretch -- as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 143-138 on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back between the teams.

The Lakers played without Anthony Davis, who has a left calf contusion, and Patrick Beverley, sitting out the second of a three-game suspension. But James and Dennis Schroder were plenty tough to handle as Los Angeles won for the fifth time in its past six games.

Also Read NBA roundup: Celtics bounce back from loss to beat Mavericks

On the other hand, the Spurs are in a downward spiral, losing their eighth straight contest (three of them against the Lakers). The Spurs lost for the 13th time in their 14 November games.

James scored 12 of the Lakers’ 15 points over the first 2 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter. San Antonio never got closer than five points the rest of the way. Schroder added 21 points for Los Angeles, with Lonnie Walker IV hitting for 19 and Austin Reeves scoring 16. Seven players scored in double figures for San Antonio, led by Keldon Johnson’s 26 points, 23 from Jones and 20 from Devin Vassell. Johnson also took 10 rebounds and Jones dished out 13 assists.

Raptors 105, Mavericks 100

O.G. Anunoby and Fred VanVleet each scored 26 points and injury-depleted Toronto defeated visiting Dallas.

Chris Boucher added 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who had lost their two previous games. Luka Doncic scored 24 points for the Mavericks, who have lost three straight. Dorian Finney-Smith added 16 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 15 and Christian Wood scored 10 points.

The teams exchanged baskets before Boucher hit a 10-footer but missed the free throw with 31.4 seconds to play. Doncic’s jumper cut the lead to one. Thaddeus Young made two free throws with 16.6 seconds left. Young then made a steal to clinch the game and Anunoby finished the scoring with two free throws.

Rockets 118, Thunder 105

Jalen Green scored a team-high 28 points, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. recorded double-doubles and Houston beat Oklahoma City to sweep both games of a home back-to-back.

The Rockets seized control with an 18-2 second-quarter run in cruising past the Thunder. Houston led by as many as 27 points. Sengun produced 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists, while Smith paired 15 points with 13 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in a game-high 32 points, his 14th 30-point game this season. But the Thunder didn’t produce enough offensively to supplement Gilgeous-Alexander, shooting 39.2 percent overall while missing 34 of 44 3-pointers.

Suns 113, Jazz 112

Deandre Ayton scored 29 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to carry Phoenix to a home victory over Utah.

Ayton had a big steal in the final minute, made 11 of 19 field goals, dished out three assists and blocked two shots in leading the Suns to their second win in as many nights. Devin Booker added 27 points as the Suns won their fourth consecutive game after surviving a wild last minute.

Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points and Collin Sexton had 20, but the Jazz couldn’t maintain an early 10-point lead en route to their season-high fourth straight loss.