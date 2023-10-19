MagazineBuy Print

Harden skips 76ers practice for second day over dispute with the franchise, Coach Nurse says ‘unlikely’ he’ll play in preseason finale

Harden’s complaint is that he should have earned a long-term contract with the Sixers after last season. He did attend training camp and continued to practice with the 76ers in the wake of his offseason trade demand.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 23:29 IST , CAMDEN

AP
FILE PHOTO: James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics during the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs
FILE PHOTO: James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics during the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics during the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs | Photo Credit: AFP

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden skipped practice Thursday for the second straight day, with the team officially saying the disgruntled player is away because of a personal matter.

“I think the organization has made it clear what’s going on,” coach Nick Nurse said at the 76ers’ New Jersey complex. “They’re working on stuff, as we say, day by day. We had a really good practice today. Very energetic. The guys that were here, that’s what we’re focused on.”

Harden has yet to play in the preseason. He did attend training camp and continued to practice with the 76ers in the wake of his offseason trade demand. Harden said last week his fractured relationship with team president Daryl Morey could not be repaired — comparing it to a broken marriage — and said over the summer that he could not play for the 76ers.

Part of Harden’s complaint stems from his belief he should have earned a long-term contract with the Sixers after last season. It never came, thus the trade demand.

Harden, who was evasive last week about the status of his trade demand, said he could try to play in the Sixers’ preseason finale on Friday against Atlanta. Nurse, in his first season, said Harden playing in the finale now seems “unlikely.”

“It’s been ongoing for a long time now,” Nurse said. “I’ve got a job to do with the guys that are here and we just go to work. If that changes, we’ll adjust. That’s what we do.”

Harden has been one of the league’s top players for the past decade, winning three scoring titles and the 2018 league MVP award. He led the league in assists last season.

Related Topics

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

