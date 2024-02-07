NBA roundup: Bulls charges back for OT win vs. Wolves

Coby White and DeMar DeRozan scored 51 of their 66 combined points after halftime as the host Chicago Bulls rallied from 23 points down for a 129-123 overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 115 with 50.5 seconds left. In the extra session, DeRozan scored Chicago’s first six points, including a go-ahead layup with 2:57 to go. He finished with 10 points in OT.

White and DeRozan both scored 33 points. Andre Drummond notched 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic added 24 points.

Anthony Edwards had 38 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Minnesota, while Towns scored 33 points. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 16 rebounds, while Jaden McDaniels (13 points) and Naz Reid (10) also scored in double figures.

Mavericks 119, Nets 107

Kyrie Irving scored 36 points in his return to Brooklyn as Dallas took control in the second quarter, survived some shaky moments in the fourth and earned a win in New York.

On the one-year anniversary of Irving being traded from the Nets after a controversial tenure in Brooklyn, he did not get the same video highlights as Kevin Durant received last week. Instead, Irving got a “welcome back” message on the scoreboard in pregame introductions along with former Nets Seth Curry and Markieff Morris.

Luka Doncic added 35 points, a season-high-tying 18 rebounds and nine assists for the Mavericks. Mikal Bridges scored 28 points as the Nets dropped to 7-20 in their past 27 games and fell 10 games under .500.

Suns 114, Bucks 106

Devin Booker scored 32 points and Kevin Durant added 28 points and 10 rebounds to help Phoenix defeat visiting Milwaukee.

Bradley Beal had 25 points and a season-best 10 rebounds to go with three steals and Jusuf Nurkic added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who have 16 wins in their past 22 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 34 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, who fell to 1-4 under new coach Doc Rivers. Bucks star Damian Lillard missed the contest with a sprained left ankle, and Milwaukee lost Khris Middleton to a sprained left ankle during the first quarter.

Pacers 132, Rockets 129

Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 29 points while Myles Turner added 21 points as Indiana held on for a victory over Houston in Indianapolis.

The Pacers extended a rally initiated midway through the third quarter into the fourth, securing a 14-point lead before the Rockets came back to life. Jalen Green scored 12 of his game-high 30 points in the final frame, and his 3-pointer with 46 seconds left pulled Houston within 130-127.

But Tyrese Haliburton answered with a difficult driving layup at the 21-second mark, and the Pacers survived three desperation heaves from behind the arc by the Rockets to earn the win.

Jazz 124, Thunder 117

Lauri Markkanen scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lift Utah to a win over Oklahoma City in Salt Lake City.

Markkanen fueled a second-half comeback with 17 points in the third quarter and then sealed the win with a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute of the game. John Collins totaled 22 points and nine rebounds to help Utah win its second game in a row.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points to lead the Thunder. Jalen Williams added 26 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Chet Holmgren contributed 22 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots in the loss.

Knicks 123, Grizzlies 113

Donte DiVincenzo poured in a game-high 32 points to lift host New York over Memphis, which was without 10 players.

DiVincenzo made 12 of 18 shots, including a 3-pointer with 1:44 left that pushed New York’s lead to 116-109. In winning for the 10th time in 11 games, the Knicks also got 27 points and eight assists from Jalen Brunson, but he was forced out of the game in the fourth quarter due to an apparent ankle injury. Precious Achiuwa and Isaiah Hartenstein each added 17 points for New York.

Vince Williams Jr. scored 19 points to lead Memphis, which lost its sixth straight game. GG Jackson added 16 points and David Roddy chipped in 15 to headline a Grizzlies bench that totaled 54 points.

Heat 121, Magic 95

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points to lead seven Miami players in double figures in the Heat’s win over visiting Orlando.

Terry Rozier amassed 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Miami, which earned its third win in four games and secured the season series against Orlando 3-1. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo each recorded 14 points.

Paolo Banchero tallied 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as Orlando’s three-game winning streak came to a halt. Wendell Carter Jr. shot 6-for-9 from the floor en route to 15 points. Franz Wagner and Markelle Fultz scored 13 each.