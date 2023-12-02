NBA 2023-24: Magic tie team record with ninth straight win

Franz Wagner scored 31 points and Paolo Banchero added 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as the Orlando Magic tied a franchise record with its ninth consecutive victory, beating the visiting Washington Wizards 130-125 on Friday.

Moritz Wagner had 18 points, Jalen Suggs added 15 and Joe Ingles scored a season-high 14 for Orlando, which also won nine straight games during the 1994-95, 2000-01 and 2010-11 seasons. Franz Wagner chipped in with eight assists and seven rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma put up 27 points for the Wizards, who have lost 15 of their past 17 games. Washington’s Daniel Gafford had 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Corey Kispert scored 15 and Jordan Poole had 14.

Nuggets 119, Suns 111

Nikola Jokic recorded 21 points and 16 assists to help Denver notch a victory over host Phoenix.

Reggie Jackson added 20 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Denver, which earned its fourth win in a row. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Justin Holiday scored 15 points apiece and Julian Strawther had 11 for the Nuggets.

Phoenix’s Kevin Durant had 30 points, 11 assists and three blocked shots and moved into the top 10 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He posted his seventh straight 30-point outing but missed all 10 of his second-half field-goal attempts to finish 8 of 25 from the field. Jusuf Nurkic scored a season-best 31 points for the Suns, who were without Devin Booker (sprained right ankle). Booker was hurt in the Suns’ Wednesday loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Celtics 125, 76ers 119

Boston overcame a season-high 20 turnovers and improved its home record to 9-0 by beating undermanned Philadelphia.

The 76ers led 116-115 with 2:28 to play, but the Celtics went on an 8-0 run that gave them a seven-point advantage with 18 seconds remaining. Derrick White had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Celtics, who received 20 points apiece from Al Horford and Jaylen Brown.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum (21 points) was ejected with 2.6 seconds remaining in the third quarter after he was given his second technical foul. Patrick Beverley scored 26 points to lead the 76ers, who were without their top two scorers, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, both due to illness.

Knicks 119, Raptors 106

Jalen Brunson scored 22 points as visiting New York defeated Toronto.

Julius Randle added 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Knicks, who took over the game in the third quarter.

Scottie Barnes had 29 points for the Raptors and Pascal Siakam scored 21 points. Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Toronto.

Grizzlies 108, Mavericks 94

Desmond Bane scored 18 of his 30 points in the first half to fuel visiting Memphis over Dallas.

Bane made 11 of 20 shots from the floor -- including 4 of 6 from 3-point range -- for the Grizzlies, who benefited from the absence of Dallas star Luka Doncic (personal reasons) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (back spasms) to record a second win in a row for the first time this season.

Dallas’ Grant Williams collected 16 points and eight rebounds and Derrick Jones Jr. added 16 points. Kyrie Irving added 10 points, making just 3 of 15 shots from the floor and misfiring on all five attempts from 3-point range.

Pelicans 121, Spurs 106

Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double and Trey Murphy III scored 18 points in his season debut as host New Orleans defeated San Antonio.

Valanciunas scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Pelicans won their second game in a row. Murphy returned from arthroscopic knee surgery to shoot 7 of 13 from the floor and sink four 3-pointers.

San Antonio rookie No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama missed a game for the first time, with the team stating he had right hip tightness. Eight Spurs players scored in double figures, though the team lost its 14th consecutive game, two shy of the franchise record set last season.