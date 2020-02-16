Basketball 'The Michael Jordan Of Our Generation' - Giannis, Lebron pay tribute to Kobe Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, with Giannis saying how he was an inspiration and an equivalent of Michael Jordan. Team Sportstar 16 February, 2020 12:59 IST 'The Michael Jordan Of Our Generation' - Giannis, Lebron pay tribute to Kobe Team Sportstar 16 February, 2020 12:59 IST 'The Michael Jordan Of Our Generation' - Giannis, Lebron pay tribute to Kobe LeBron James to honour Kobe Bryant at NBA All-Stars Game Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Real Madrid over Barcelona Zion Williamson surprises himself with dominant 31-point display More Videos Kobe Bryant death: Rapinoe, Lloyd remember Black Mamba Kobe Bryant death: Neymar dedicates PSG goal to NBA legend Adam Silver commits long-term future with Europe 'We play in different eras' - Jordan on Lebron comparisons Giannis thrilled to hang out with Mbappe and Neymar after Paris win Player of the Day - Kawhi Leonard Kawhi Leonard leads LA Clippers to win over Dallas Mavericks NBA: Jayson Tatum dismantles Pelicans in Celtics win