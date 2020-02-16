Videos Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Real Madrid over Barcelona When asked to choose between La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos. Team Sportstar 16 February, 2020 10:57 IST Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Real Madrid over Barcelona Team Sportstar 16 February, 2020 10:57 IST Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Real Madrid over Barcelona when presented with an offer ahead of the NBA All-Star Game.Antetokounmpo will lead Team Giannis against Team LeBron in Chicago on Sunday.But the reigning NBA MVP faced a different test on Saturday, when he was offered Barcelona and Real Madrid shirts."We've got Real Madrid, who's the player though?" Antetokounmpo said, assessing his options."I love both of these players, [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo, who used to play with Real."But I'll probably go with Real. There you go, Real."Madrid can restore its three-point lead atop La Liga when it hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Real Madrid over Barcelona Hierro lauds 'extraordinary' Sergio Ramos' goal-scoring feat Jack Grealish - Player Profile Zlatan breaks more records in Milan derby defeat More Videos Tsitsipas looks back at three years on the ATP Tour Toto Wolff hopeful Lewis Hamilton extends Mercedes stay Ligue 1: Top five stats from the weekend England claims third and final ODI against South Africa Bayern and RB Leipzig play out stalemate Lyon's Marcal scores spectacular own goal against PSG I want more goals now from Isco: Zidane after Osasuna win WATCH: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in charity match