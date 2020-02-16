Videos

Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Real Madrid over Barcelona

When asked to choose between La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos.

16 February, 2020 10:57 IST

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Real Madrid over Barcelona when presented with an offer ahead of the NBA All-Star Game.

Antetokounmpo will lead Team Giannis against Team LeBron in Chicago on Sunday.

But the reigning NBA MVP faced a different test on Saturday, when he was offered Barcelona and Real Madrid shirts.

"We've got Real Madrid, who's the player though?" Antetokounmpo said, assessing his options.

"I love both of these players, [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo, who used to play with Real.

"But I'll probably go with Real. There you go, Real."

Madrid can restore its three-point lead atop La Liga when it hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday.

