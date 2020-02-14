Videos Videos Watch: Real Madrid target Donny van de Beek's best goals The Donny van de Beek's performances with Ajax last season in the Champions League has garnered interest from LaLiga giant Real Madrid. Team Sportstar 14 February, 2020 16:09 IST Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek refuted claims that he has agreed for a transfer to Real Madrid. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 14 February, 2020 16:09 IST Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek said the reports of an agreement with Real Madrid “make no sense” and are “premature.”Last month, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, as cited by Marca, claimed Los Blancos have had a personal agreement with the player since last summer and now have a verbal agreement with the Dutch champion to seal a €55m move in summer.The Van de Beek was one of the star performers for Ajax as it reached the semifinals of the Champions League last season where it lost to Tottenham Hotspur. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.