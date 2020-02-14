Watch: Real Madrid target Donny van de Beek's best goals

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek said the reports of an agreement with Real Madrid “make no sense” and are “premature.”

Last month, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, as cited by Marca, claimed Los Blancos have had a personal agreement with the player since last summer and now have a verbal agreement with the Dutch champion to seal a €55m move in summer.

The Van de Beek was one of the star performers for Ajax as it reached the semifinals of the Champions League last season where it lost to Tottenham Hotspur.