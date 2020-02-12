Videos Videos WATCH: Hazard trains ahead of Real Madrid comeback Eden Hazard picked up an ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain in November 2019 but the Belgian is now in contention to make his return for Real Madrid. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2020 14:59 IST Eden Hazard will make his return to the team against Celta Vigo on February 16. - AFP Team Sportstar 12 February, 2020 14:59 IST Belgian international Eden Hazard is set to return to Real Madrid during the club's weekend clash against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hazard will make his comeback after suffering an ankle injury Paris Saint-Germain in November 2019, that forced him out for almost three months. Hazard is a vital cog up for Los Blancos as along with the likes of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Rodrygo. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.