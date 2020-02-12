WATCH: Hazard trains ahead of Real Madrid comeback

Belgian international Eden Hazard is set to return to Real Madrid during the club's weekend clash against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hazard will make his comeback after suffering an ankle injury Paris Saint-Germain in November 2019, that forced him out for almost three months. Hazard is a vital cog up for Los Blancos as along with the likes of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Rodrygo.