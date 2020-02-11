Videos Hierro lauds 'extraordinary' Sergio Ramos' goal-scoring feat "Years ago we defenders had more chances to score, we'd often play in midfield. But in today's day and age, in the 21st century, Sergio is extraordinary." Team Sportstar 11 February, 2020 12:31 IST Hierro lauds 'extraordinary' Sergio Ramos' goal-scoring feat Team Sportstar 11 February, 2020 12:31 IST Hierro lauds 'extraordinary' Sergio Ramos' goal-scoring feat Jack Grealish - Player Profile Zlatan breaks more records in Milan derby defeat Tsitsipas looks back at three years on the ATP Tour More Videos Toto Wolff hopeful Lewis Hamilton extends Mercedes stay Ligue 1: Top five stats from the weekend England claims third and final ODI against South Africa Bayern and RB Leipzig play out stalemate Lyon's Marcal scores spectacular own goal against PSG I want more goals now from Isco: Zidane after Osasuna win WATCH: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in charity match WATCH: Bill Gates lobs Rafael Nadal