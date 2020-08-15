More Sports Basketball Basketball Bryant, Duncan Hall of Fame induction moved to May 2021 Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, was one of the most dominant players in NBA history. Reuters 15 August, 2020 12:26 IST Kobe Bryant was a star for the Los Angeles Lakers and a five-time NBA champion. - Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images Reuters 15 August, 2020 12:26 IST The Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame said on Friday the enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2020, a nine-member group that includes the late Kobe Bryant, will take place May 13 to 15 next year at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.The ceremony for the group, which also includes Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, was initially scheduled for August 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.“The decision to reschedule enshrinement to May, along with diminished museum guest visitation and a very uncertain future regarding collegiate and high school basketball events, has forced us to make these decisions,” John Doleva, the Hall of Fame's chief executive, said in a statement.“For this single event, and only because of the pandemic, we will relocate the entire event one time to Mohegan Sun which has been a long-time marketing partner of the Hall.“Mohegan Sun has shown they can effectively operate a 'near-bubble' for our event which provides a more secure environment for our guests.”Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, was one of the most dominant players in NBA history. He was killed with his daughter and seven others in a January helicopter crash.Former Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich and 10-time WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings are among the other members of the highly anticipated Class of 2020. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos