NBA: ‘Upbeat’ Celtics host Heat, look to stay alive in Game 5

Members of the Boston Celtics were talking about a return trip to South Florida mere moments after the team averted a sweep at the hands of the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

While talk is cheap, the conversation will become real if the Celtics fend off elimination for the second consecutive contest on Thursday when they host the Heat in Game 5 in Boston.

“We want to come back to Miami,” Jaylen Brown said after the second-seeded Celtics avoided the brooms with a 116-99 victory in Game 4 on Tuesday. They still trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series to the eighth-seeded Heat.

Jayson Tatum scored 25 of his 33 points in the second half Tuesday, with 14 coming during a third quarter in which Boston outscored Miami by a 38-23 margin. All told Tatum made 11 of 15 shots from the floor after intermission.

Tatum wasn’t alone, either. The Celtics shot 51.2 per cent from the floor (43 of 84) for the game and 40 per cent from 3-point range (18 of 45).

Also Read Rare Air: Block gets text from Michael Jordan after magical PGA Championship

“Yeah, everybody was in good spirits, everybody was upbeat, and as cliche as it sounds, we just tried to take it one game at a time,” Tatum said. “We didn’t play well the first three games, we didn’t deserve to win, but we didn’t want that to define us, define the season.

“We’ve still got a long uphill battle to go. But (Tuesday) was a good start. Just to try to carry this momentum toward Thursday.”

TD Garden hasn’t been kind to the home tenants in the postseason, however. The Celtics have lost five of their past seven games in Boston.

That said, the Heat had won all six of their home playoff games before Tuesday’s tumble in Miami.

The Heat were denied their first opportunity to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons. They also were thwarted in their first chance to join the 1998-99 New York Knicks as the lone eighth-seeded teams in the league to advance to the NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler, who recorded team highs in points (29) and rebounds (nine) on Tuesday, refused to get too down after seeing the team’s initial opportunities go by the boards.

“The only thing I’m going to say is we’ll be OK,” Butler said. “Let’s get back to doing what we’ve always done to get us to this point. Continually have belief in one another, knowing that we are going to win, and we will. We’ve just got to play harder.

“There’s not too much to say with this group because we already know. So we’ve just got to go out there and execute.”

Caleb Martin made his first six shots from the floor on Tuesday and scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half.

“It’s definitely disappointing,” Martin said of the loss. “That would have been a perfect world, perfect situation. But as we know and everybody else knows, we don’t typically get things the easy way over here. So like I said, this is right up our alley. This is the way it goes for us and guys like us. Again, I think it’s only going to prepare us for the long run. This could be good for us.”