NBA gives teams, players more detailed schedule for restart

The NBA gave teams a more definitive timetable for the restart to the pandemic-interrupted season on Friday, including required coronavirus testing that is set to begin this month and mandatory individual workouts in early July before training camps.

The league is still working on completing the health and safety protocols that will essentially become the rulebook for the restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida - and told teams that talks with the National Basketball Players Association on those issues are continuing.

Meanwhile, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said that Disney workers who will be on the campus during the NBA restart will have to follow a long list of protocols - including constant mask or other appropriate personal protective equipment usage when in the vicinity of any NBA participants or others there for the restart, strict social distancing guidelines and a submission to daily temperature checks and symptom self-assessments.

There are other requirements that will also apply to those working in housekeeping and food service, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because those details have not been revealed publicly. The NBPA has said player health and safety will be a top priority, and there are still many concerns about how things will work once teams arrive at Disney.

Player workouts

But with negotiations on many levels apparently far enough along to determine a schedule of sorts, the league gave teams the go-ahead to immediately start allowing two assistant coaches to deal with voluntary player workouts. The rule had been one coach with one player since teams were given the green light to re-open facilities for the voluntary workouts last month.

NBA head coaches can be one of those two coaches involved in the voluntary sessions starting June 23, though social distancing and other rules the league applied in response to the pandemic would still apply.

June 23 is significant in another way as well. That would be the first day players on the 22 teams that will be going to the Disney campus would be required to undergo coronavirus testing conducted by those teams.

The league also said it is still working on plans for the eight teams - Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Golden State, Minnesota and New York - that will not be part of the restart at Disney. Those teams can keep their facilities open for now for voluntary workouts until told otherwise.