NBA to allow 17-player rosters upon return

The NBA plans to allow as many as 17 players per team once the season resumes at the end of next month, sports network Stadium reported on Thursday.

The total likely includes 15 players with standard contracts, with two players per team under two-way deals.

Twenty-two of the NBA's 30 teams are scheduled to resume the season at the end of next month at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The targeted date for a restart reportedly has been moved up a day to July 30, according to ESPN. No reason for the change was provided.

The NBA has been on pause since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the revised schedule 14 of the teams will be eliminated within 53 days of arriving in Florida. Only four teams will remain after 67 days, ESPN said.

The league expects the NBA finals to begin by September 30.

Once the playoffs start, teams can replace any player who tests positive for the coronavirus with a substitute player. The new player would be subject to a minimum seven-day quarantine period.

The league is planning to begin training camps July 9-11. The players will quarantine before beginning formal training camps.

The eight NBA teams left out of the Orlando action are allowed to waive or sign players during a transaction window in late June.