Basketball

NBA Playoffs LIVE Streaming Info, April 19: When and where to watch Clippers vs Suns and other games?

NBA Playoffs: Live streaming info for playoffs games scheduled to be played on April 19.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 18 April, 2023 21:06 IST
Phoenix Suns would hope to bounce back from the loss in Game 1 against Los Angeles Clippers.

Phoenix Suns would hope to bounce back from the loss in Game 1 against Los Angeles Clippers.

The NBA Playoffs are underway and the teams will play the second games of the first-round series in Eastern and Western Conference.

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

Here is are games scheduled to take place on April 19 (April 18 in the US):

  • ⦿ Atalanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics - 4:30 AM IST
  • ⦿ New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 5:00 IST
  • ⦿ Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns - 07:30 AM IST

Where will the NBA Playoffs games be telecast on TV?

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns game will be telecast in India on Sports18.

Where to live stream the NBA Playoffs games?

The live stream of the NBA Playoffs games will be available on NBA.com with a League Pass.

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns game can also be live streamed on JioCinema app.

