NBA Playoffs LIVE Streaming Info, April 19: When and where to watch Clippers vs Suns and other games?

The NBA Playoffs are underway and the teams will play the second games of the first-round series in Eastern and Western Conference.

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

Here is are games scheduled to take place on April 19 (April 18 in the US):

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 5:00 IST ⦿ Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns - 07:30 AM IST

Where will the NBA Playoffs games be telecast on TV?

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns game will be telecast in India on Sports18.

Where to live stream the NBA Playoffs games?

The live stream of the NBA Playoffs games will be available on NBA.com with a League Pass.

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns game can also be live streamed on JioCinema app.