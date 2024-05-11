NBA Playoffs: Pacers nip Knicks; Nikola Jokic, Nuggets blow out Wolves in Game 3

Andrew Nembhard made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 17.8 seconds remaining to fuel the Indiana Pacers to a 111-106 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series in Indianapolis.

The Knicks still lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.

New York’s Jalen Brunson sank a 3-pointer to forge a 106-106 tie before Nembhard drained a step-back 3-pointer from well behind the arc as the shot clock wound down. Nembhard was 1-for-7 from the floor prior to that basket.

“When I got the ball, I didn’t realize what the time was (on the shot clock),” Nembhard said. “(Tyrese Haliburton) said something and there was like two seconds on the clock, so I knew I just had to get something off. I just tried to create a little bit of space and put it up.”

Brunson’s subsequent bid to tie the contest fell short and Aaron Nesmith made a pair of free throws to seal the victory for the sixth-seeded Pacers, who overcame a 35-point performance from Donte DiVincenzo to win their ninth straight game at home.

Haliburton scored 35 points on 14-of 26 shooting from the floor. He also had seven assists.

Pascal Siakam put up 26 points for the Pacers. Myles Turner added 21 points and 10 rebounds, including six on the offensive end.

DiVincenzo made seven 3-pointers and Brunson overcame a sluggish start to score 26 points despite being listed as questionable prior to the game due to a sore right foot. Alec Burks added 14 points off the bench and Josh Hart recorded 10 points and 18 rebounds.

Miles McBride drained a 3-pointer to stake New York to a 98-89 lead before Haliburton scored seven straight points as part of a 13-3 Indiana run. Siakam converted a three-point play and three free throws to give the Pacers a 102-101 advantage with 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

In the third quarter, Haliburton sank a 3-pointer and Siakam did the same before adding a mid-range jumper to give the Pacers a 77-66 lead. New York halted the momentum with a 24-6 run, highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers and a three-point play from DiVincenzo. Hart went coast to coast for a layup to cap a 10-0 run by the Knicks.

Earlier on Friday, Carlisle was fined $35,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating and questioning the integrity of the league following Game 2.

Nuggets dominate Wolves

Nikola Jokic recorded 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Denver Nuggets dominated in a 117-90 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Friday in Minneapolis.

Jamal Murray finished with 24 points on 11-for-21 shooting for Denver, which cut its deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 points, Aaron Gordon chipped in 13 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 12.

Anthony Edwards finished with 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting to lead Minnesota, which sustained its first postseason loss after winning its first six playoff games in a row. Karl-Anthony Towns added 14 points, and Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels put up 10 apiece.

The teams will remain in Minneapolis, where the defending champion Nuggets have a chance to pull even in the series in Game 4 on Sunday evening.

After struggling against the Timberwolves’ defense in the first two games, Denver broke through in front of a hostile crowd. The Nuggets shot 53.8 percent (43 of 80) overall and 48.3 percent (14 of 29) from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, Minnesota shot 43.7 percent (31 of 71) from the field and 30.3 percent (10 of 33) from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets led by as many as 34 points in the second half.

The Timberwolves were outscored in each of the first three quarters and trailed by double digits for the majority of the game. The Nuggets outscored Minnesota 37-25 in the third to carry a 93-66 lead into the final 12 minutes.

An 11-0 run ballooned the Nuggets’ lead to 109-75 with 5:54 to go. Jokic had two baskets and Porter buried a 3-pointer during the run.

Denver rolled to a 56-41 lead entering halftime.

The score was even at 16-16 before Denver finished the first quarter on a 12-4 run. Murray made a driving layup and a jump shot during the surge, and Jokic finished it with a layup with 1.1 seconds remaining to give the Nuggets a 28-20 advantage.

In the second, the Nuggets maintained the pressure on Minnesota by posting a 28-21 edge to increase their lead to 15 points. Murray finished the half with 18 points, which was more than double the eight points he scored in Game 2.