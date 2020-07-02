More Sports Basketball Basketball Nine more NBA players test positive for COVID-19 A total of 25 players and 10 team staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since testing began on June 23, the NBA said in a statement. Reuters NEW YORK 02 July, 2020 22:58 IST The NBA season is scheduled to resume in the Orlando area on July 30. - REUTERS Reuters NEW YORK 02 July, 2020 22:58 IST Nine more NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19, less than a week before teams are set to travel to Florida to resume the 2020 season.A total of 25 players and 10 team staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since testing began on June 23, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said in a statement on Thursday.READ | Damian Lillard worried NBA players won't follow 'bubble' rules “Any player, coach or team staff member who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until they satisfy public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and have been cleared by a physician,” the league said.NBA teams are expected to travel on July 7 to Orlando, Florida, where the league plans to resume play on July 30, after the coronavirus outbreak put an abrupt hold on the season in March.Players, coaches and other members of staff will practice, compete and live at Walt Disney World, with daily COVID-19 testing and no fans allowed inside the so-called “bubble.”The Denver Nuggets shut down its training facility over the weekend after two members of the team's travel party tested positive for COVID-19 and the New Orleans Pelicans said this week that three of its players also tested positive. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos