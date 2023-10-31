NBA roundup: Stephen Curry (42) guides Warriors past Pelicans

Stephen Curry scored 42 points and the visiting Golden State Warriors routed the New Orleans Pelicans 130-102 on Monday night.

Chris Paul, who came off the bench for the first time in his 19-year career a night earlier, added 13 points as a Golden State reserve.Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and nine rebounds, Moses Moody added 13 points and Gary Payton II scored 10 for the Warriors.

CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson scored 19 points apiece, rookie Jordan Hawkins scored 14, Matt Ryan had 12 and Jonas Valanciunas and Kira Lewis Jr. each added 11 for the Pelicans.

Curry made 3 of 5 shots from beyond the arc and scored 16 points in the first quarter. He finished 15 of 22 from the floor, including 7 of 13 on 3-pointers.

Hawks 127, Timberwolves 113

Dejounte Murray matched his career high with 41 points, including 22 in the third quarter, to help Atlanta overcome a 21-point deficit and stun visiting Minnesota.

Murray shot 17-for-24 from the field and made his first 11 field-goal attempts of the second half. Murray was 3-for-5 on 3-point attempts and added seven rebounds and five assists as the Hawks won for the second straight night. Atlanta’s Trae Young added a season-high 24 points with eight assists, De’Andre Hunter scored 16 points and Clint Capela blocked five shots.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with a season-high 31 points and seven assists. Minnesota also got 16 points and 10 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns, plus 14 points and 13 rebounds from Rudy Gobert.

Lakers 106, Magic 103

D’Angelo Russell scored five of his game-high 28 points in the final 1:43 and Los Angeles pulled off a victory over visiting Orlando.

Anthony Davis scored 26 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James added 19 points in 33 minutes after playing 39 minutes on Sunday in an overtime defeat at Sacramento.

Gary Harris scored 17 points off the bench for the Magic, going 6 of 6 from the field and 5 of 5 from 3-point range. Franz Wagner amassed 16 points and eight rebounds, while Jalen Suggs had 15 points and eight rebounds. Wagner and Suggs both missed 3-point attempts to tie the game in the final seconds.

Mavericks 125, Grizzlies 110

Luka Doncic recorded his second triple-double of the season with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and visiting Dallas sent Memphis to its fourth straight loss to open the campaign.

Doncic led a trio of Mavericks scorers with at least 21 points, as Derrick Jones Jr. shot 7 of 10 from the floor en route to 22 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to notch 21.

Three Memphis scorers recorded at least 23 points, with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane each netting 30. Marcus Smart added 23 points, shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range and dished out a team-high nine assists.

Bulls 112, Pacers 105

Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double of 24 points and 17 rebounds and Zach LaVine added 23 points as Chicago defeated Indiana in Indianapolis, handing the Pacers their first loss of the season.

Indiana shot 40.9 percent, including 12-for-46 from 3-point range. The Bulls attempted just 17 treys -- making six -- while finishing at 46 percent from the floor.

Myles Turner (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Tyrese Haliburton (19 points, 13 assists) had double-doubles for the Pacers in a game that saw the teams combine for 21 ties and 14 lead changes.

Celtics 126, Wizards 107

Jaylen Brown tossed in a game-high 36 points and Jayson Tatum finished with 33 to help visiting Boston breeze to a victory over Washington.

Kristaps Porzingis, who played for Washington last season, added 15 points for the Celtics, who led 100-68 with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter. Boston was up 108-75 entering the final period.

Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 21 points. Washington trailed by 37 points at one point in the second half but outscored Boston 26-9 at the start of the fourth quarter to slice the deficit to 117-101.

Nets 133, Hornets 121

Cam Thomas scored 19 of his 33 points in the second half and helped carry Brooklyn to its first victory of the season, a win against host Charlotte.

Thomas has scored 30 or more points in all three games this season. Mikal Bridges added 24 points and Lonnie Walker IV and Dorian Finney-Smith each notched 19 points. Brooklyn shot 56.3 percent from the field.

Terry Rozier scored 23 points and rookie Brandon Miller came off the bench for 22 points for the Hornets, who finished a 1-2 season-opening homestand with back-to-back losses.

Trail Blazers 99, Raptors 91

Jerami Grant scored 22 points and visiting Portland defeated Toronto.

Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points and Deandre Ayton had 10 points and a career-best 23 rebounds as Portland won for the first time in four games this season.

Scottie Barnes had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who have lost three straight games. Toronto pulled within four with 1:03 to play, but Brogdon converted a layup and Grant hit a pair of free throws to seal the win.

Thunder 124, Pistons 112

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points a night after his lowest-scoring game in almost four years to lead host Oklahoma City past Detroit.

After being held to just seven points, his lowest total since December 2019, on 2-of-16 shooting against the Denver Nuggets, Gilgeous-Alexander topped that mark in the first quarter, scoring 10 points in the opening frame as the Thunder built a 12-point lead early and never trailed after the opening two minutes.

Josh Giddey scored a season-high 21 points in the win, while Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 20 points off the bench.

Nuggets 110, Jazz 102

Nikola Jokic logged his second triple-double of the young season as host Denver beat Utah to remain unbeaten.

Jokic amassed 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, helping the reigning champion Nuggets improve to 4-0. Aaron Gordon contributed 21 points and seven rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 14 rebounds and Walker Kessler scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Utah, which lost for the third time in its first four games.