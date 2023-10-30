MagazineBuy Print

NBA releases new court designs for in-season tournament games

All 30 teams, when playing home games in the tournament that starts on Friday and runs through December 9, will have a primarily solid-color court on the floor of their arena.

Published : Oct 30, 2023 22:17 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AP
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives down court against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones in the second half of an NBA basketball game.
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives down court against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones in the second half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives down court against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones in the second half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

The NBA’s in-season tournament will feature new court designs.

All 30 teams, when playing home games in the tournament that starts on Friday and runs through December 9, will have a primarily solid-color court on the floor of their arena. The courts will be fully painted, with no visible woodgrain.

The league first released the designs to ESPN, one of its broadcast partners, on Monday before releasing the list publicly. The league did not say what the cost of the project was.

NBA 2023-24 roundup: Nikola Jokic scores 28 to lead Nuggets past Thunder 128-95; Sacramento Kings, Clippers win

The courts all largely follow the same design scheme, with the NBA Cup — the tournament’s trophy — displayed both at midcourt and in the lanes, a 16-foot-wide runway in a contrasting color down the center of the floor and team names on the baseline.

It will mark the first time that Boston, Chicago, the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland and New Orleans play on an alternate home court, the league said.

Tinkering with court designs is not a new concept. Most notably, FIBA — the sport’s international governing body — approved glass floors for play in top competitions last year.

