NBA: Lowry scores 33 as Raptors cruise past Lakers, Heat defeat Nuggets

Kyle Lowry had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 107-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at The Arena near Orlando.

Lowry hit 5-of-9 3-pointers and 8-of-16 shots from the floor. OG Anunoby had 23 points, making 8 of 9 shots, and Pascal Siakam contributed 15 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet had 13 points and 11 assists.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 20 points and 10 boards. Kyle Kuzma chipped in 16 points but Anthony Davis managed 14 points on 2-of-7 shooting. Dion Waiters added 12 points, while Alex Caruso finished with 11.

Toronto (47-18) used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter for 93-83 lead after a dunk by Anunoby and a 3-pointer by VanVleet with 4:52 left. Los Angeles (50-15) sliced the margin to seven before Toronto pulled away.

The Raptors opened the third quarter on a 22-6 surge for a 63-50 advantage after a bucket by Lowry at 4:36. The Lakers cut the gap to six on two occasions but a 3-pointer by VanVleet put the Raptors up 70-61 with 1:51 remaining in the third.

A 9-2 run sparked by Kuzma's 3-pointer and a basket inside by James pulled the Lakers within 72-70 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lakers trailed by as much as 13 in the first half before rallying for a 44-41 lead at the break. Both clubs struggled offensively in the first half. Los Angeles shot 39 percent to 35.7 percent for Toronto from the floor. The Lakers managed 4 of 18 on 3-point attempts compared to 5 of 19 for the Raptors in the first half.

- HEAT SMOTHER NUGGETS IN 125-105 WIN -

Bam Adebayo had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Jimmy Butler also scored 22 points and added seven assists, and the Miami Heat used a big second half to beat the Denver Nuggets 125-105.

Kelly Olynyk scored all 20 pf his points in the fourth quarter, Duncan Robinson scored 17, Goran Dragic had 13 points and Kendrick Nunn added 11 for the Heat (42-24). Miami outscored Denver 69-48 in the second half.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Jerami Grant also had 19 points for the shorthanded Nuggets (43-23).

Monte Morris had 13 points, Michael Porter Jr. scored 11 and Torrey Craig added 10 points for the Nuggets. Denver committed 19 turnovers that led to 35 points for Miami.

The Nuggets used a 7-2 run at the start of the third quarter to take a six-point lead. But Butler scored four straight points, Adebayo had six straight and Jae Crowder hit a 3-pointer to cap a 14-3 run that gave Miami a 72-67 lead midway through the period.

Denver got within two points but Crowder hit two more from deep and Robinson hit a 3-pointer during a 13-0 run that gave the Heat an 87-72 lead late in the third. The Nuggets got back within 10 but Butler's layup at the period buzzer made it 94-79 heading into the fourth.

Miami pushed the advantage to 20 points in the first three minutes of the fourth before the Nuggets scored six straight to get closer and force a Heat timeout.

It was 106-92 after a three-point play by Grant but the Heat put it away with a trio of 3-pointers from Olynyk that made the margin 117-95.

- THUNDER BLITZ JAZZ EARLY, ROLL TO 110-94 VICTORY -

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder took control early to beat the Utah Jazz 110-94 in its first game of the NBA's restart.

It took less than eight minutes for the Thunder to build a double-digit lead and Utah never again seriously threatened.

Oklahoma City led by 14 after the first quarter and by 24 at halftime, thanks to strong defense all over the court and efficient offense, going 13 of 17 in the paint in the first half. The Thunder (41-24) shot nearly 65 percent from the floor in the first half to take control.

Chris Paul scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Paul was 5 of 6 from the field in the first half. Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thunder scored 25 points off Utah turnovers. The Jazz shot just 39.1 percent from the floor and 8 of 31 from behind the 3-point line. Utah (42-24) was led by Donovan Mitchell's 13 points, though Mitchell was just 5 of 15 from the floor.

Andre Roberson came into the game midway through the second quarter for his first regular-season NBA appearance since Jan. 27, 2018, when he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon.