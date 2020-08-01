More Sports Basketball Basketball WNBA's first overall pick Ionescu helped off court with injury Sabrina Ionescu rolled her ankle, suffering a sprain, the New York Liberty team management said, in her third game of the shortened WNBA season. Reuters 01 August, 2020 10:39 IST Sabrina Ionescu was helped off the court with an ankle injury during the New York Liberty's match against the Atlanta Dream. - Twitter Reuters 01 August, 2020 10:39 IST First overall WNBA pick Sabrina Ionescu was helped off the court with an ankle injury on Friday during the New York Liberty's matchup against the Atlanta Dream, casting a shadow on the highly touted rookie's debut season.The Liberty guard rolled her ankle, suffering a sprain, the New York team said, in her third game of the shortened WNBA season, which is being held without fans in a “bubble” setting in Bradenton, Florida, amid the coronavirus outbreak.READ | NBPA chief: 'Bubble' a possibility for 2020-21 season Dismayed fans responded to wince-inducing footage of the injury on social media.“Ouch!!” tweeted three-time NBA champion LeBron James in response. “@sabrina_i20 Get healthy as soon as possible! Health is wealth.”Ionescu, who was mentored by the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and was the only Division I player to record 2,000 career points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists, roared into the league on a wave of monumental expectations.She scored 33 points during the Liberty's Wednesday loss to the Dallas Wings. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos