Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis out with eye issue

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis left a scrimmage over the weekend and did not practice Tuesday due to an eye injury that could keep him out of the return game on Thursday.

Head coach Frank Vogel said Davis has discomfort in his eye. The big man was poked in the eye in the first quarter of the July 25 scrimmage and did not return after the first quarter.

“There is some concern that he potentially not play Thursday,” Vogel said.

The NBA regular season resumes Thursday near Orlando with playoff seeding games. The Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers.

Davis, 27, said he's “hopeful” to play Thursday. He watched Tuesday's practice from courtside while wearing sunglasses.

Playing his first season with the Lakers, Davis has averaged 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks in 55 games.

Davis, LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma were held out of the team's scrimmage Monday.