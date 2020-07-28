More Sports Basketball Basketball Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis out with eye issue Head coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis has discomfort in his eye after he was poked in the eye in the first quarter of the July 25 scrimmage. Reuters 28 July, 2020 22:49 IST Anthony Davis, 27, said he's “hopeful” to play Thursday. He watched Tuesday's practice from courtside while wearing sunglasses. Reuters 28 July, 2020 22:49 IST Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis left a scrimmage over the weekend and did not practice Tuesday due to an eye injury that could keep him out of the return game on Thursday.Head coach Frank Vogel said Davis has discomfort in his eye. The big man was poked in the eye in the first quarter of the July 25 scrimmage and did not return after the first quarter.“There is some concern that he potentially not play Thursday,” Vogel said.ALSO READ| India's Princepal Singh signs with NBA G League The NBA regular season resumes Thursday near Orlando with playoff seeding games. The Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers.Davis, 27, said he's “hopeful” to play Thursday. He watched Tuesday's practice from courtside while wearing sunglasses.ALSO READ| NBA restart likely to provide TV audience new sights, sounds Playing his first season with the Lakers, Davis has averaged 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks in 55 games.Davis, LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma were held out of the team's scrimmage Monday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos