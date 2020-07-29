WNBA: Aerial Powers scores 27 as Mystics beats Sun

Aerial Powers scored a career-high 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting and Washington Mystics beat Connecticut Sun 94-89 on Tuesday night in a rematch of the 2019 Finals.

Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen each scored 16 points for the defending champion Mystics (2-0) and Emma Meesseman added 12 points and a career-best tying eight assists.

Alyssa Thomas scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner had 29 points, nine boards and five assists for Connecticut (0-2). Bonner also had two steals to become one of six active players with at least 400 career steals (401).

Jacki Gemelos checked in for Connecticut midway through the fourth quarter and the Sun trailing by 13. She hit two 3s, and Bonner added a third, in a 16-3 spurt that cut the deficit to 91-89 with 1-39 left but they got no closer. It was Gemelos’ first appearance in a WNBA game since 13 September 2015, a span of 1,780 days.

SKY 96, SPARKS 78

Kahleah Copper and Azura Stevens had 21 points apiece and Chicago beat Los Angeles.

Cheyenne Parker added 12 points and Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot and Gabby Williams scored 11 apiece for Chicago (2-0). Vandersloot finished with 10 assists. Stevens and Copper each grabbed a career-high nine rebounds.

Brittney Sykes led the Sparks (1-1) with 16 points.