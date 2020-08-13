More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA G-League president has high hopes for Princepal Singh NBA G-League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim has high hopes for Princepal Singh, who recently became the first NBA Academy graduate to sign with the the league. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 13 August, 2020 20:21 IST India basketball player Princepal Singh in action. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 13 August, 2020 20:21 IST NBA G-League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim has high hopes for Princepal Singh, who recently became the first NBA Academy graduate to sign with the the league.Princepal will play for the G-League select team, a developmental basketball team outside the league’s team structure. “A regular G-League team will have its own priorities, while being part of the select team will allow us to take a more direct interest in Princepal’s growth. He is positioned to do well in his professional career,” Rahim said in a web press conference on Thursday.READ: India's Princepal Singh signs with NBA G LeagueThe 19-year-old Princepal will compete in exhibition games with and against other elite prospects in his age-group. He joins highly-rated youngsters Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix and Kai Sotto in the select team.Former NBA All-Star Rahim stated that select team players have the chance to use the big scouting interest — from NBA franchises, among others — to further their professional careers. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos