NBA G-League president has high hopes for Princepal Singh

NBA G-League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim has high hopes for Princepal Singh, who recently became the first NBA Academy graduate to sign with the the league.

Princepal will play for the G-League select team, a developmental basketball team outside the league’s team structure. “A regular G-League team will have its own priorities, while being part of the select team will allow us to take a more direct interest in Princepal’s growth. He is positioned to do well in his professional career,” Rahim said in a web press conference on Thursday.

READ: India's Princepal Singh signs with NBA G League

The 19-year-old Princepal will compete in exhibition games with and against other elite prospects in his age-group. He joins highly-rated youngsters Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix and Kai Sotto in the select team.

Former NBA All-Star Rahim stated that select team players have the chance to use the big scouting interest — from NBA franchises, among others — to further their professional careers.