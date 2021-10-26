Princepal Singh selected by the Stockton Kings in NBA G League draft 2021

Princepal Singh was drafted by the Stockton Kings in the 2021 G League Draft with the fifth pick in the third round.

Stockton Kings is the G League affiliate for NBA team Sacramento Kings. Princepal becomes the third Indian to play in the G League after Amjyot Singh, and the first Indian to be drafted in the NBA - Satnam Singh Bhamara. He is also the second Indian to be selected in the G League Draft, after Palpreet Singh Brar, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft.

Singh was a part of the Sacramento Kings Summer League roster this year as the team went on to be crowned champions. He is an NBA Academy India graduate and the first from there to make it to the NBA G League.

He made his G League debut on the inaugural Ignite team alongside 2021 NBA Draft picks.

This includes Jalen Green, who was picked second overall by the Houston Rockets, Jonathan Kuminga, who was drafted seventh by Golden State Warriors, and Isaiah Todd, who was picked in the second round (31st overall) by the Milwaukee Bucks.