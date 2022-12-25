Stephen Curry to miss Warriors matches for two more weeks with left shoulder injury

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State Warriors as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered on Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana.

The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists, has missed the past four games for the defending champion (15-18).

The Warriors said on Saturday he was re-evaluated and is making good progress, with another exam scheduled in two weeks.

The Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day in a rematch of this year’s Western Conference semifinals won by Golden State in five games.

In other holiday games, the Philadelphia 76ers will visit New York while Dallas plays host to the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee travels to Boston and Phoenix plays at Denver.

The Boston-Milwaukee contest pits the team’s with the NBA’s best records against each other, the Celtics leading the league at 23-10 with Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee on 22-10.

Denver and Memphis share the Western Conference lead at 20-11.

