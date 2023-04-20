Basketball

Warriors vs Kings, LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch NBA Playoffs Game 3?

NBA Playoffs: The live streaming details for Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Game 3 at Chase Centre.

Team Sportstar
20 April, 2023 23:35 IST
20 April, 2023 23:35 IST
Golden State Warriors trails 0-2 in the first round series against Sacramento Kings.

Golden State Warriors trails 0-2 in the first round series against Sacramento Kings. | Photo Credit: AP

NBA Playoffs: The live streaming details for Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Game 3 at Chase Centre.

Draymond Green insists the Golden State Warriors have a new challenge, even if he won’t be around to get it started, when the defending champions attempt to take the first step toward digging themselves out of a 2-0 hole against the Sacramento Kings in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Thursday night.

Green was ejected for stomping on the chest of Kings rival Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of Monday’s 114-106 loss in Sacramento.

The defeat has left Golden State down 2-0 for the first time in the Steve Kerr era, during which four of the previous six trips to the playoffs have resulted in championships.

FULL PREVIEW: Warriors relish challenge of 0-2 hole vs Sacramento Kings

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA Playoffs Game 3 start?

The Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game will start at 7:30 AM IST on April 21 or 9:00 PM ET on April 20.

Where to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA Playoffs Game 3 on TV?

The Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings will be telecast on Sports18 in India. The game will be telecast on TNT in the United States.

Where to live stream the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA Playoffs Game 3?

The Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA Playoffs Game 3 will be live streamed on JioCinema in India. In the Unites States, it can be live streamed on TNT app.

The game can also be seen on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

What are the other NBA Playoffs games on April 20?

The other NBA Playoffs games on April 20 are:

  • ⦿ Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers - 5:00 AM IST
  • ⦿ Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns - 8:00 AM IST

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us