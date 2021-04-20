7 Indians boxers in semifinals of AIBA Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships

India’s Babyrojisana Chanu stormed into the semi-finals at the AIBA Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships after outclassed defending European Youth Champion Alexas Kubicka on Day 7 in Kielce, Poland.

Alongside Chanu, Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (49kg) and Sachin (56kg), all won their respective quarter-final bouts to book a place in the semis.

The 20-member India contingent is now guaranteed 11 medals from the ongoing championship.

Earlier on Day 6, Vinka, Alfiya, Gitika and Poonam had progressed to the semi-finals and secured medals for India.

RELATED|AIBA announces bout review provision at World Youth Championships for first time

In a much-anticipated clash between Chanu and her Polish opponent Kubicka, the Asian Youth Champion Chanu put up a strong tactical performance as she did not allow Kubicka to score any point before securing a comfortable 5-0 victory to move into the next round.

Manipur boxer Chanu will now take on Lucia Ayari of Italy in the semi-finals.

Arundhati and Sanamacha dominated their quarter-finals as well. Arundhati outpunched Ukraine’s Anna Sezko 5-0 while Sanamacha sent Russian Margarita Zueva packing with the referee stopping the contest in the second round.

In the men’s category, Asian Junior Champion Bishwamitra and Asian Youth Championship silver medallist Narwal did not disappoint and secured easy 5-0 victories against Serbian Omer Ametovic and Brazil’s Ezequiel Da Cruz respectively in their last-8 clashes. Manish (75kg) and Sumit (69kg) were the only Indian boxers who suffered defeats in the quarter-finals on Day 7.

RELATED|BFI to adopt practical approach for future exposure trips

All 11 Indian boxers will be seen in action in the semi-finals on the eighth day of the competition to secure semifinal berths.

With seven women in the semi-finals, India is placed at the top of the table alongside Russia with the highest number of boxers qualifying in the last-4 stage. While in the men’s section, India is placed fourth with four boxers in the semi-finals.