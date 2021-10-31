Boxing World Championships: India's Akash Kumar defeats Puerto Rico's Caleb to enter quarterfinals

Indian boxer Akash Kumar (54kg) staved off a stiff challenge from Puerto Rico's Caleb Tirado to enter the quarterfinals of the AIBA Men's World Championships here on Sunday.

Akash, who received a walkover in the last round, clinched it 5-0 to make the last-eight stage in his debut appearance.

Tirado was impressive in the opening round with his body shots but Akash stuck to hitting straight and clean, a tactic that found favour with the judges.

The Puerto Rican also endured a point's deduction in the second round after he picked up a warning for failing to keep his head up.

Later in the evening, Nishant Dev (71kg) will be up against Mexico's Alvarez Verde in the last-16 round.

Also tonight, Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) will take on Georgia's Giorgi Tchigladze while Narender Berwal (+92kg) will square off against Tajikistan's Jakhon Qurbonov respectively.

Altogether 10 Indian boxers have made the pre-quarters. Of these, Govind Sahani (48kg) was ousted on Saturday.

The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with prize money of USD 100,000.

The silver medallists are to be given USD 50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 25,000 each. The total prize purse stands at a whopping USD 2.6 million.

India is being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories.