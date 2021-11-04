Boxing

Boxing World Championships: Akash Kumar goes down in semifinal, bags bronze

Akash Kumar, 21, who made his debut at a senior international tournament with the event in the Serbian capital, is the seventh Indian male boxer to win a medal at the world championships.

04 November, 2021 18:18 IST

Akash Kumar with the coaches after his bout.   -  Special Arrangement

Akash Kumar had to settle for bronze after going down in the final of the bantamweight (54kg) against 19-year-old Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan, a three-time Asian gold-medallist at the youth level, at the ongoing AIBA Men's World Championships in Belgrade on Thursday.

Akash, 21, who made his debut at a senior international tournament with the event in the Serbian capital, is the seventh Indian male boxer to win a medal at the world championships.

Akash had earlier beaten former Olympic silver-medallist Yoel Finol Rivas of Venezuela 5-0 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

List of previous Indian male boxers who have won medals at World Championships

Vijender Singh, Bronze (Milan,2009)

Vikas Krishan, Bronze (Baku, 2011)

Shiva Thapa, Bronze  (Doha  2015)

Gaurav Bidhuri, Bronze   (Hamburg, 2017)

Amit Panghal, Silver, and Manish Kaushik, Bronze  (Yekaterinburg, 2019)

