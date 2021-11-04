Boxing World Championships: Akash Kumar goes down in semifinal, bags bronze

Akash Kumar had to settle for bronze after going down in the final of the bantamweight (54kg) against 19-year-old Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan, a three-time Asian gold-medallist at the youth level, at the ongoing AIBA Men's World Championships in Belgrade on Thursday.

Akash, 21, who made his debut at a senior international tournament with the event in the Serbian capital, is the seventh Indian male boxer to win a medal at the world championships.

Akash had earlier beaten former Olympic silver-medallist Yoel Finol Rivas of Venezuela 5-0 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.