More Sports Boxing Boxing Boxing World Championships: Akash Kumar goes down in semifinal, bags bronze Akash Kumar, 21, who made his debut at a senior international tournament with the event in the Serbian capital, is the seventh Indian male boxer to win a medal at the world championships. Team Sportstar 04 November, 2021 18:18 IST Akash Kumar with the coaches after his bout. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 04 November, 2021 18:18 IST Akash Kumar had to settle for bronze after going down in the final of the bantamweight (54kg) against 19-year-old Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan, a three-time Asian gold-medallist at the youth level, at the ongoing AIBA Men's World Championships in Belgrade on Thursday.READ: The long wait finally over for former boxing world champion Lekha Akash, 21, who made his debut at a senior international tournament with the event in the Serbian capital, is the seventh Indian male boxer to win a medal at the world championships.Akash had earlier beaten former Olympic silver-medallist Yoel Finol Rivas of Venezuela 5-0 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.List of previous Indian male boxers who have won medals at World ChampionshipsVijender Singh, Bronze (Milan,2009)Vikas Krishan, Bronze (Baku, 2011)Shiva Thapa, Bronze (Doha 2015)Gaurav Bidhuri, Bronze (Hamburg, 2017)Amit Panghal, Silver, and Manish Kaushik, Bronze (Yekaterinburg, 2019) Read more stories on Boxing. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :