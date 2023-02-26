Anamika signs off with silver at Strandja Memorial

Indian boxer Anamika signed off with a silver medal after going down to China’s Hu Meiyi in the light weight final of the Strandja Memorial Tournament, here on Sunday.

Anamika, the reigning national champion, lost by a 1-4 split verdict in the 50kg summit clash.

Anamika began aggressively, but Meiyi defended well, moving around the ring to take the first round by a unanimous verdict.

The two boxers resorted to a lot of body-clinching in the second round as Anamika started to find her footing.

In the final three minutes, Anamika was the better boxer, landing a flurry of combination punches with four out of the five judges ruling in her favour, but it was a little too late.

Later in the day, Anupama (81kg) and Govind Kumar Sahani will fight in their final bouts (48kg).