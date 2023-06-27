MagazineBuy Print

Ankit Narwal bows out in Elorda Cup opener

Going up against Sultan Mussinov of Kazakhstan, Ankit (63.5kg) put up a stern fight but went down fighting to endure a 0-5 defeat and exited the tournament.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 19:41 IST

Team Sportstar
File image of Ankit Narwal.
File image of Ankit Narwal.
infoIcon

File image of Ankit Narwal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In spite of his best efforts, India’s Ankit Narwal suffered a hard-fought defeat in his tournament opener and bowed out of the 2nd Elorda Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Going up against Sultan Mussinov of Kazakhstan, Ankit (63.5kg) put up a stern fight but went down fighting to endure a 0-5 defeat and exited the tournament.

On Wednesday, six Indian pugilists will take to the ring to contest their respective tournament openers. The 2016 World Championships silver medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) will face Viktoriya Grafeyeva of Kazakhstan in her tournament opener.

Alongside Sonia, female pugilists Shvinder Singh Kaur (50kg) and Poonam (60kg) will also be in action. While Shvinder will go head-to-head against Turapbay Gulnar of Kazakhstan, Poonam will square off against Issayeva Shakhnaz of Kazakhstan.

Male pugilists Zoram Muana (51kg), Hemant Yadav (71kg) and Sanjay (80kg) will also start their respective campaigns.

READ | India women’s boxing coach Bhaskar Bhatt resigns before Asian Games 2022

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has sent a 16-member squad across male and female categories to compete at the tournament. Having clinched 14 medals at the previous edition of the competition, India will be determined to better their tally this time round.

The gold medallists of the tournament will be awarded with 700 USD, the silver medallists will receive 400 USD while the two boxers who will take the bronze medals will each get 200 USD.

India squad for Elorda Cup 2023:

Men: Keisham Sanjit Singh (48kg), Zoram Muana (51kg), Pukharam Kishan Singh (54kg), Ashish Kumar (57kg), Vijay Kumar (60kg), Ankit Narwal (63.5kg), Hemant Yadav (71kg), Sanjay (80kg) and Sumit (86kg)

Women: Shvinder Kaur Sidhu (50kg), Shiksha (54kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), Poonam (60kg), Neema (63kg), Thokchom Sanamacha Chanu (70kg) and Sushma (81kg).

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
