Anthony Joshua makes world title vow

Anthony Joshua has vowed to win back any world title he is forced to relinquish and insisted he is relaxed about that prospect.

The WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion's manager Eddie Hearn is attempting to find a solution that will allow Joshua to keep all of his belts.

Kubrat Pulev is mandatory challenger for the IBF strap and Oleksandr Usyk is due a shot at the WBO crown, with both organisations pushing to enforce a fight against the Brit next.

Joshua stressed he would "stand as a champion" even if he had to give up a belt and, if that materialised, would simply claim it back, enhancing his legacy in the process.

READ | Vijender Singh: Focussed on winning a world title

"I always said the belts do not represent me," Joshua, 30, told Sky Sports.

"I will stand as a champion, even if I have to give one up.

"It would give me an opportunity to face another world champion - I've beaten four world champions on my record now.

"If I give up a belt it creates more history and entertainment. If I have to, I'll give it away - but I'll get it back again."

After beating Andy Ruiz Jr in their Saudi Arabia rematch last month, Joshua, who has been enjoying a holiday in Barbados, is expected to return to the ring in April or May.

Joshua added: "I asked Eddie where we will fight next if Wembley isn't available and he said Tottenham. I'd like that. I'm cool with that."