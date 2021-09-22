Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: All you need to know, bout timings, venue and where to watch

British boxer Anthony Joshua will fight WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.

The Briton has put his IBF, WBA and WBO belts on the line for the bout and will go up against Usyk the ‘Cat’ who has not yet tasted defeat in his previous professional career, winning 18 of his previous fights.

Joshua was to fight Tyson Fury this summer, who had to pull out for a change of plans in the fight structure.

The Gypsy King will now take on Deontay Wilder in a trilogy clash after Joshua’s bout against the Ukrainian.

The Invincible Vs the Experienced

Usyk was seen in action last October against Derek Chisora and is one of the rare champions to have zero losses in his career so far.

Nicknamed ‘The Cat’ for his agility, Usyk’s speed will be one of his strengths against the defending British champion.

But his fight count in the heavyweight category is just two.

RELATED

This is where Joshua looks frightening with his raw strength and knockout punches.

Joshua is younger, taller and more experienced in heavyweight championships. Though he was left stunned by Andy Ruiz Jr. at Madison Square in 2019, he has not looked back since.

Joshua last fought in December 2020 where he knocked out Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev to retain his IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

What has been said?

Talking to Sky Sports, Anthony Joshua underlined his training for the fight.

“I tailor my training. I am getting a lot of experience, I’ve been fighting good fighters for a long time, I’ve studied them and learned about their training camps,” he said.

“I’m fighting a guy who is a 12-round fighter. So it would be silly of me to go in there bulky with my muscles screaming for oxygen.”

“I’ve been training like a 15-round fighter in this camp. I will be well-conditioned to fight. That is key.”

The Briton has also begun playing mind games, trying to emulate Usyk's unconventional training methods on a video of him juggling posted on instagram.

The Ukranian, his challenger, has however remained optimistic about his chances in Saturday’s fight in London.

"We'll probably find out in the first round which will prevail: power or skill.”

"No, it doesn't annoy me [questions about size], absolutely not. Like I said, there's a lot people don't know, see or understand," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm very grateful for the support I receive and everything else, but people place way too many expectations on athletes.”

Where to watch live action?

Unfortunately, the fight will not be available for a TV broadcast in India. However, streaming giant DAZN has purchased streaming rights in the country.

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk will be shown LIVE on DAZN in 170+ countries worldwide



A full list of markets where fans can watch — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 18, 2021

The fight can be watched in India through DAZN, who is offering viewership at INR 69 per month.

The coverage will begin at 10:30 pm from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.