Glad to end Vijender’s unbeaten record - Lopsan

Russian boxer Artysh Lopsan said he was glad to become the first person to halt Vijender Singh’s unbeaten run in the professional circuit.

In a major anti-climax, the 26-year-old six-feet-four-inches tall pugilist out-slugged Vijender in the ‘Battle on Ship’ here on Friday evening and the bout was decided in the fifth round itself, ending in a knockout.

‘Good fighter’

“My strategy worked against Vijender, he is a good fighter. I want to thank everyone who arranged this bout, it was a wonderful experience. I’m glad to become the first one to break the unbeaten record of Vijender Singh,” Lopsan said after the fight.

Though dejected, Vijender put up a brace face, saying he would come back stronger.

“It was a good fight. He is a young and strong fighter,” said Vijender, a 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist. “But I will surely come back stronger and beat him in Moscow.”