Asian Boxing C’ships 2022: Minakshi, Preeti storm into semis

Indian pugilists Minakshi and Preeti secured semi-final berths and guaranteed multiple medals for the country in their competition debut at the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

Minakshi (52kg) faced the four time Southeast Asian Games medalist Philippines’ Irish Magno in the quarterfinals. Being sharp and nimble footed, she maintained her consistency throughout the game and won the bout 4:1.

Similar to Minakshi, Preeti (57kg) also produced a spirited performance against Turdibekova Sitora of Uzbekistan. The 2021 Asian Youth Boxing champion sustained her balance of strong offence and deft defence till the end to ensure a 5:0 unanimous victory.

Minakshi will face Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg while Preeti will take on Japan’s Irie Sena in the semifinals on November 9.

In the other quarterfinal, Sakshi (54kg) suffered a 0:5 defeat at the hands of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Hsiao-Wen Huang of Chinese Taipei and bowed out of the competition.

Late on Friday night, Ananta Chopade (54kg) booked his place in his quarters with a commanding 5:0 win over Japan’s Tanaka Shogo while Etash Khan (60kg) suffered a 2:3 defeat in a hard fought game against Thailand’s Khunatip Pidnuch.

Later tonight, 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Parveen (63kg) and 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) will kick off their campaign against Dariga Shakimova and Valentina Khalzova respectively.

Seven Indians including 2022 CWG bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) and five-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will be contesting in the quarter finals of the tournament on Sunday.