Asian Boxing Championships: Four Indian women in the hunt for gold

Four Indian women, including six-time World champion M. C. Mary Kom, will look to make their mark in the finals of the Asian boxing championships in Dubai, UAE, on Sunday.

Since all the 10 Indian women, including seven who began their journey from the semifinals, will return medals, the four finalists will be keen to land the gold.

Considering Mary’s stature, the 38-year-old’s 51kg title clash with Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan will be eagerly awaited.

Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Pooja Rani Bohra (75kg), and Anupama (+81kg) will also aspire to be continental champions when they take on Kazakhstan's Milana Safronova, Uzbekistan's Mavluda Movlonova, and Kazakhstan's Lazzat Kungeibayeva, respectively.

On Friday night, second seed Sanjeet (91kg) defeated Uzbek Tursunov Sanjar to set up a title clash with Rio Olympics silver medallist Vassiliy Levit of Kazakhstan.

Sanjeet, Amit Panghal (52kg), and Shiva Thapa (64kg) will fight in the finals on Monday.

Former Worlds bronze-medallist Vikas Krishan (69kg) lost to Baturov Bobo-Usmon of Uzbekistan in unfortunate circumstances. A cut, which Vikas received above his left eye in the quarterfinals, opened up in the first round, forcing the ringside doctor to advise the referee to stop the semifinal bout. The Indian lost 4-1 as per the judges’ scores at that time.