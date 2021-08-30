Asian Youth Boxing Championships: Bishwamitra Chongtham clinches gold

World youth bronze-medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham clinched a gold medal in the 51kg category at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday.

Chongtham defeated Uzbekistan's Kuziboev Ahmadjon 4-1. However, Vishvanath Suresh (48kg)'s run ended with a silver after he lost 0-5 to reigning youth world champion Sanzar Tashkenbay.

In the junior competition, Indian girls snared half a dozen gold medals as the country ended with whopping eight gold, five silver and six bronze.

Out of the 10 girls in the finals, six ended with gold medals, while four others claimed a silver each. Among the boys, three were in the finals and two of them signed off with gold medals.

Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg), Vishu Rathee (girls 48kg), and Tanu (girls 52kg) were the early gold medallists before others joined in following late night wins on Sunday.

In the last Asian Junior Championships held in 2019 in Fujairah, UAE, India had finished third with 21 medals (six gold, nine silver and six bronze).

At the ongoing edition, the gold medallists in the junior category were awarded with USD 4,000 while USD 2,000 and 1,000 were given to the silver and bronze medal winners respectively.