Asian Junior Championships 2021: Rohit Chamoli hands India first gold medal

Rohit Chamoli defeated Mongolia’s Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya 3-2 in the 48kg final and handed India first gold at 2021 ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships.

The young boxer from Chandigarh continued his impressive form in the prestigious event and after making a cautious start, Rohit’s timely and precise punches gave him edge over his Mongolian opponent in a close-fought match.

In the last Asian Junior Championships held in 2019 in Fujairah, UAE, India had finished third with 21 medals (six gold, nine silver and six bronze) — 13 medals in girls’ category (four gold, six silver and three bronze) while eight medals were claimed in the boys’ section (two gold, three silver and three bronze).

The gold medallists in the junior category will be awarded with USD 4,000 while USD 2,000 and 1,000 will be given to the silver and bronze medal winners respectively.