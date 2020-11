Canelo Alvarez to face Callum Smith for WBA super middleweight title

Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring in a super middleweight title fight against Callum Smith on December 19 in the United States, the boxers announced on Wednesday.

Smith’s WBA super middleweight belt will be on the line when he faces one of boxing’s most popular fighters. The location has not been announced yet.

READ | Fury ditches plan to fight in December, to return in 2021

Neither man has fought since last November, when Alvarez (53-1-2) stopped Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds to take the WBO light heavyweight belt. Smith (27-0) won a unanimous decision over John Ryder in his hometown of Liverpool.

“I've been wanting a big fight since becoming world champion,” the 30-year-old Smith said in a statement. “So, I'm pleased that during these challenging times we can deliver to the fans a fight between the very best in the division. I truly believe that I can beat him and will prove that 168 lbs is my division.”

The 30-year-old Alvarez, whose only loss was to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013, wrote on his Instagram account that he’s “ready more than ever.”

“The wait has been long but I promise it will be worth it,” the fighter from Mexico added.