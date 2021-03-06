More Sports Boxing Boxing Shields makes history with unanimous decision win over Dicaire American boxer Claressa Shields becomes the first undisputed world champion in two different divisions in the four-belt era. Reuters 06 March, 2021 14:42 IST Claressa Shields (left) and Marie-Eve Dicaire raise their gloves after a boxing bout for the women's super welterweight title on Friday, in Flint, Michigan. Shields won by decision. - AP Reuters 06 March, 2021 14:42 IST American boxer Claressa Shields scored a unanimous points victory over Canada's Marie-Eve Dicaire on Friday to become the first undisputed world champion in two different divisions in the four-belt era.Shields, 25, retained her WBC and WBO light-middleweight titles, won the vacant WBA belt and also took Dicaire's IBF crown after all three judges at the Dort Federal Event Centre in Flint, Michigan, scored the fight 100-90 in the American's favour.ALSO READ | Paris to host rescheduled Tokyo Olympics boxing qualifier"I was trying for the knockout," said Shields, who landed 116 punches to Dicaire's 31. "That's what I wanted. And I almost had it…at the end of the day, I'm the new undisputed champion at 154 pounds – the first boxer to do it in history."Shields, a two-time Olympic champion, had previously unified all four major belts - WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO - at middleweight. After the fight, she was quick to call out Britain's Savannah Marshall, the only fighter to have defeated Shields as an amateur."You won a lucky decision when we were kids," Shields said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.