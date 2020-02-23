LIVE Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II: Fondura beats Lewis in first bout of the night

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the WBC heavyweight championship match between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Results so far: Sebastian Fundora wins by unanimous decision against Daniel Lewis. 97-93, 98-92 and 99-91 in favour of Fondura

Emanuel Navarrete beats Jeo Tupas Santisima by TKO in round 11.

Next up, Charles Martin takes on Gerald Washington in 12-round eliminator for the IBF heavyweight title.

The Mexican wins by TKO in the 11th round. It always looked like tilting in Emanuel's favour and he pulled the trigger in the 11th to defend his title for the sixth time. The corner of Santisima threw in the towel to concede the bout. Absolute scenes!

And he does it again!! @vaqueronavarre1 got taken into deep waters with a game Jeo Santisima, but makes title defense No. 5 successfully on the big stage. #WilderFury2 ESPN+ PPV LIVE NOW ➡️https://t.co/88CHk2Ke0N pic.twitter.com/ovsYKDoz4r — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 23, 2020

He has done it again! EMANUEL NAVARRETE SUCCESSFULLY DEFENDS HIS WBO SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE AS HE DEFEATS JEO TUPAS SANTISIMA!

The second bout between Emanuel Navarrete and Jeo Tupas Santisima is underway. Will Navarrete successfully defend his WBO super bantamweight title?

Sebastian Fundora Decisions Daniel Lewis Over Ten https://t.co/A7fbNa1Ia2 pic.twitter.com/O6bwcVQZXQ — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) February 23, 2020

After 10 gruelling rounds, Sebastian Fundora beats Daniel Lewis. A unanimous decision: 97-93, 98-92 and 99-91 all for Fundora. The battle seemed a lot closer than the scoreline suggests. The decision was met by boos from the crowd but it is what its.

Fondura is currently the favourite to win the bout as Lewis continues to struggle.

The first bout of the night is underway between Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis.

Let's have a look at the order of play on the big night:

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis, 10 rounds, super welterweights

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Tupas Santisima, 12 rounds, for Navarrete’s WBO super bantamweight title

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington, 12 rounds, IBF heavyweight title eliminator

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury, rematch, 12 rounds, for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title

The pay-per-view undercards are about to begin.

Expected attendance: 17,000

The two boxers share a massive 71 wins between them.

PREVIEW

The world of boxing will come to a standstill this weekend when Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury in an eagerly anticipated rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

It has been 14 months since two of boxing's most eccentric characters fought to a contentious draw for Wilder's WBC heavyweight world title.

Predictions have been rolling in from pundits, fans and fellow boxers alike prior to Saturday's blockbuster clash.

Here we take a look at how the biggest names in the sport see the bout panning out.

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman – I pick Tyson Fury on points

"It's going to be good for boxing. I love it. I pick Tyson Fury to win on points," he told bookies.com "Millions will watch it, and it'll probably be a controversial decision. That Deontay Wilder can punch. Oh, he can hit, and he can hit hard. I think they're going to tear the wall down there because that rematch will be seen by a lot of people."

Anthony Joshua, the IBF, WBA and WBO world champion – Tyson Fury has more to his arsenal

"He [Fury] has more to his arsenal so that's why I'm leaning to him. Fury can punch a bit," 'AJ' said to Sky Sports. "He's underestimated with his punching power which makes him dangerous. If you underestimate someone it makes them dangerous because you don't respect them until you get hit."

Wladimir Klitschko – I wish, believe it or not, Fury might make it

"Either Wilder is going to knock out Fury or Fury is going to win on points," Klitschko, dethroned as heavyweight champion by Fury in 2015, told The National. "Personally, I respect Wilder a lot – he was in my training camp, we spent rounds in the ring. As many knockouts as he has, you’ve probably no one else, in current times, any heavyweights, including me. I think, or I wish, that actually Fury, believe it or not, might make it."

Ex-world champion 'Iron' Mike Tyson – I'm rooting for Tyson Fury

Undefeated and reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will take on unbeaten challenger Tyson Fury in a rematch of their controversial split draw in 2018. This bout is considered as the biggest fight of 2020 in pro boxing.

READ | Tyson Fury confirms agreement for Deontay Wilder trilogy

'The Bronze Bomber' Wilder will defend his WBC title against the 'Gypsy King' Fury in this bout, while the vacant The Ring and lineal heavyweight championships are also up for grabs. The PPV fight card has three more bouts apart from the Fury vs Wilder 2 main event.

"I always root for him because he was named after me. That’s the natural thing to do, right? I'm biased towards him," the ex-heavyweight champ told BT Sport. "I don't care how hard you punch, it's hard to beat somebody who doesn't wanna quit."

Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz – Deontay Wilder by knockout

"Tyson Fury and Wilder are two different fighters, but I don't think Wilder will respect him in the rematch, and I see the outcome by a knockout victory," Ortiz said after being floored by Wilder in their own rematch in November.

READ | Wilder claims to know 'Fury's' secrets ahead of rematch

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield – At any one time Deontay Wilder can get you with one shot

"Now it's which guy is going to fight his fight like this. I think at any given time, Deontay can get you out with one shot," Holyfield told Fight Hub TV. "Tyson Fury, it's going to take him a lot of shots to get you out. He ain't gonna get you out with one. It's gonna take a lot of shots to get you out. So I think it’s going to be a little bit more difficult for him."

Three-time world champion Lennox Lewis – Right now, Deontay's looking good

"I think it's gonna be an unbelievable fight, the boxer against the puncher," Lewis told Boxing Social. No predictions. I would have to say, right now, Deontay's looking good."

Shelley Finkel, Wilder's manager – This time they will do the count correctly

"This time the count will be done correctly and you will see Deontay’s hand raised and they will announce he is still heavyweight champion, by knockout," Finkel said in quotes reported by Max Boxing.

Frank Warren, Fury's promoter – Tyson will have all the answers

"At the end of the day, Tyson got up twice from those knockdowns [in the first fight]," Warren told talkSPORT. "So he showed what he was made of and I just feel Tyson is a complete boxer. He can box, he can punch, he can be southpaw, he can be orthodox and he's a very smart guy. And I think he will have all the answers for him this time."

What is it?

It's the rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, following their first fight which took place on December 1, 2018.

When is the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 fight?

The fight takes place on Saturday, February 22 (Sunday, February 23 according to IST).

Where is the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 fight taking place?

MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

What time is the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 fight likely to start?

The PPV is expected to start at 9 pm ET on Saturday, which is around 7:30 am IST on Sunday. The Wilder vs Fury bout is the main event.

Which channel will telecast the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 fight in India?

There is no telecast in India and there are no official free live streaming sites. However, you can watch the bout on ESPN+ and Fox Sports apps.