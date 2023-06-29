MagazineBuy Print

Elorda Cup 2023: Five Indians bow out in quarterfinals

Vijay Kumar (60kg) will take to the ring for his quarterfinal bout while Neema (63kg) will be contesting her semifinals bout on Friday.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 20:55 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Zoram Muana (blue) in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Pugilists Zoram Muana, Pukharam Kishan Singh, Shiksha, Ashish Kumar and Hemant Yadav lost in the quarterfinals at the ongoing Elorda cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Going up against the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan, Zoram (51kg) suffered a unanimous 0-5 defeat.

In the 54kg category, Pukharam endured a 0:5 loss against Daulet Moldashev of Kazakhstan while in the 57kg category, Ashish Kumar lost against Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand with the same scoreline.

READ - Elorda Cup: Indian boxer Sumit advances into semifinals, assures medal

Hemant Yadav (71kg) also endured a 0:5 defeat against Talgat Shaikenov of Kazakhstan.

In a tough fixture against the 2016 World Championships bronze medallist Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan, Shiksha (54kg) fought valiantly but lost 0:5.

On Friday, Vijay Kumar (60kg) will take to the ring for his quarterfinal bout against Zholdas Zhenissov of Kazakhstan.

Neema (63kg) will be contesting her semifinals bout against Laura Yessenkeldi of Kazakhstan.

