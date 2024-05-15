MagazineBuy Print

Elorda Cup 2024: Abhishek storms into semifinals

India’s Abhishek Yadav produced a dominating performance to enter the semifinals at Elorda Cup 2024 after beating Kazakhstan’s Rakhat Seitzhan in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Published : May 15, 2024 21:05 IST , Astana - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Abhishek Yadav enters semifinals at Elorda Cup 2024.
India’s Abhishek Yadav enters semifinals at Elorda Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

India’s Abhishek Yadav enters semifinals at Elorda Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s Abhishek Yadav produced a dominating performance to enter the semifinals at Elorda Cup 2024 after beating Kazakhstan’s Rakhat Seitzhan in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Abhishek looked in great touch throughout the bout as he outperformed the home favourite Seitzhan with a comprehensive 5-0 victory in the men’s 67kg quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and two other Indians suffered losses in their respective quarterfinals.

While Pawan went down fighting 1-4 against Kabdeshov Timur of Kazakhstan, Kavinder lost to Uzbekistan’s Mirazbek Mirzahalilov with a knockout decision.

READ | Elorda Cup 2024: Gaurav enters semis, confirms medal

Varinder Singh (60kg) and Hitesh (71kg) conceded an identical 0-5 losses against Kazakhstan’s Temirzhanov Serik and Aslanbek Shymbergenov respectively.

Late on Tuesday, Manisha (60kg) and Monika (81+kg) confirmed two more medals for India after entering the semifinals.

Along with Manisha and Monika, Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg) and Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) will be in action in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The finals will be played on Saturday.

