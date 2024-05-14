MagazineBuy Print

Elorda Cup 2024: Gaurav enters semis, confirms medal

Indian pugilist Gaurav Chauhan moved into the men’s 92+kg semifinal and confirmed a medal after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Danial Saparbay of Kazakhstan at the Elorda Cup 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Published : May 14, 2024 18:13 IST , Astana - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gaurav Chauhan moved into the men’s 92+kg semifinal and confirmed a medal at the Elorda Cup 2024.
Gaurav Chauhan moved into the men’s 92+kg semifinal and confirmed a medal at the Elorda Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

Gaurav Chauhan moved into the men’s 92+kg semifinal and confirmed a medal at the Elorda Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Indian pugilist Gaurav Chauhan moved into the men’s 92+kg semifinal and confirmed a medal after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Danial Saparbay of Kazakhstan on Day 2 of the Elorda Cup 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa went down fighting 1-4 against Kazakhstan’s Abduali Almat in the 63.5kg bout.

Sanjay (80kg) also exited the competition with a 0-5 loss against current Asian Games champion China’s Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan.

Manisha (60kg), Monika (81+kg) and Lalfakmawii Ralte (81+kg) will contest their bouts later today. Ralte has been drawn in the 81+kg due to fewer entries in the 81kg category.

READ | Nikhat Zareen off to flying start at Elorda Cup 2024

On Wednesday, five Indian boxers will be in action.

Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Singh Bisht (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg) and Hitesh (71kg) will play their respective quarterfinal bouts.

The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 21-member squad for the prestigious tournament which has been witnessing the participation of pugilists from strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan and Uzbekistan.

The finals will be played on Saturday.

