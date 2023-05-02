Boxing

Boxing World Championships: Ashish Chaudhary beats Meysam Gheshlaghi

India’s Ashish Chaudhary defeated Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran in the first round of Boxing World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 02 May, 2023 15:49 IST
Chennai 02 May, 2023 15:49 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Ashish posted a 4-1 win against Gheshlagi to advance to the next round. 

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Ashish posted a 4-1 win against Gheshlagi to advance to the next round.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Ashish Chaudhary defeated Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran in the first round of Boxing World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

India’s Ashish Chaudhary defeated Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran in the first round of Boxing World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Ashish posted a 4-1 win against Gheshlagi to advance to the next round.

The 28-year-old’s most recent success came at Thailand Open when he clinched Silver.

A total of 640 boxers, including seven world champions such as Sofiane Oumiha from France, Japan’s Tomoya Tsuboi and Sewonrets Okazawa, Loren Alfonso from Azerbaijan, Saken Bibossinov from Kazakhstan and Cuba’s Yoenlis Hernandez Martinez and Julio La Cruz, from across 104 countries will be fighting for the laurels in the Uzbek capital.

Competing in six categories - 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg and 92kg - the winners will receive a gold medal and a cheque worth $200,000 each. The runners-up will get a silver medal and $100,000 while both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 50,000 each.

India squad:

Govind Sahani (48kg), Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach Jr. (54kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Harsh Choudhary (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg) and Narender Berwal (92+kg).

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Nikhat Zareen: Despite being unseeded I won the Boxing World Championship

Boxer Sarita Devi on challenges of insurgency, helping young athletes and more | Sportstar Conclave

Why are India’s female boxers more successful at the world level than the men? Bhaskar Bhatt weighs in

Slide shows

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Stars of 2020

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us