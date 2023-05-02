Boxing World Championships: Ashish Chaudhary beats Meysam Gheshlaghi

India’s Ashish Chaudhary defeated Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran in the first round of Boxing World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Ashish posted a 4-1 win against Gheshlagi to advance to the next round.

The 28-year-old’s most recent success came at Thailand Open when he clinched Silver.

A total of 640 boxers, including seven world champions such as Sofiane Oumiha from France, Japan’s Tomoya Tsuboi and Sewonrets Okazawa, Loren Alfonso from Azerbaijan, Saken Bibossinov from Kazakhstan and Cuba’s Yoenlis Hernandez Martinez and Julio La Cruz, from across 104 countries will be fighting for the laurels in the Uzbek capital.

Competing in six categories - 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg and 92kg - the winners will receive a gold medal and a cheque worth $200,000 each. The runners-up will get a silver medal and $100,000 while both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 50,000 each.

India squad:

Govind Sahani (48kg), Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach Jr. (54kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Harsh Choudhary (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg) and Narender Berwal (92+kg).