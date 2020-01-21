Indian pugilists win six medals at Nation’s Cup in Serbia

Indian pugilists enjoyed a fine run at the 9th Nation’s Cup boxing tournament for women in Sombor, Serbia as they finished their campaign with four silver and two bronze medals.

Competing in the 48kg light fly category, Monika put up a tough fight before going down 1-4 against Russia’s Luliia Chumgalakova in the gold medal match.

India Open gold medallist Bhagyabati Kachari also lost in the 75kg final by a split verdict against her Morocco's Khadija Mardi.

The other two Indian pugilists who were in contention for the gold, Cologne World Cup gold medallist Meena and Ritu lost their respective finals against Italy's Giordana Sorrentino and China's Cai Yan.

Earlier Pavitra (60kg) lost to Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli in a split verdict while Basumatary Pwilao (64kg) lost to Croatia’s Sara Kos to bag bronze medals.