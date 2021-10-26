Jaismine Lamboria stuns World championships medallist Simranjit Kaur to storm into women's boxing nationals finals

Young Asian championships bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria shocked World championships medallist Simranjit Kaur in one of the biggest upsets of the National women’s boxing championships at the St. Joseph’s International School here on Tuesday.

The Bhiwani girl recorded a 3-2 win over her Olympian opponent in a 60kg semifinal bout to set up a title clash with seasoned Railways boxer Meena Rani.

The lanky Jaismine used her long reach to deliver punches and stay out of Simranjit’s grasp. She moved nicely to minimise the damage from her experienced rival’s precise combinations.

“I did not get overawed by Simranjit’s stature. I just focused on giving my 100 percent,” said Jaismine, who recovered from a bout of Covid-19 to reach the final in her first competition in 60kg.

Rookie boxer Renu stunned Worlds medallist Jamuna Boro 5-0 in a 54kg contest. Renu boxed from a distance and relied on her counter-attacks to keep Jamuna at bay and reach the final on her debut.